Report: Mbappe unhappy with PSG coach Tuchel
12 December at 09:55French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Kylian Mbappe is unhappy with the treatment on coach Thomas Tuchel, as per L'Equipe cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international was not pleased after being subbed in the team’s previous match during the final moments and did not shake hands with Tuchel.
As per the latest report, Mbappe is looking to complain to the club’s hierarchy over the treatment of the former Borussia Dortmund’s manager in the near future.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments