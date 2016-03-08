Report: Messi approves Barca’s move for Dinamo Zagreb’s midfielder
18 November at 12:55Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s star striker Lionel Messi has given a green signal to the club hierarchy for the signing of Dinamo Zagreb’s midfielder Dani Olmo, as per Don Balon.
The 21-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has attracted interest from the likes of English Premier League giants Manchester City and Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Messi has given his approval to the board who are interested in bringing Olmo back to Camp Nou in the summer of 2020. Olmo is a Barca academy product and left the club in the January 2015.
