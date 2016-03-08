Report: Messi asks PSG’s Neymar to come back to Barcelona
26 November at 13:44Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s star striker Lionel Messi has reportedly asked Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Neymar to join him at the club, as per France Football cited by Calciomercato.com.
The report stated that the Argentina international has sent a message to his former teammate and asked him to join Camp Nou to win another Champions League in his career.
The report further stated that Messi, in his message, also informed Neymar that he is likely to leave the Catalan-based outfit in two years after which the Brazil international can take his place at the club.
