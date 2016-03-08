Report: Messi to retire from the Argentine NT?

SHOW GALLERY

Lionel Messi took the decision to take a break from the Argentine national team "till at least the end of this calendar year". He said that because of the enormous pressure, he decided to take a break from International football. Is this a sign that he might soon retire from the NT? This remains to be seen but Argentina fans will surely hope that his decision is a temporary one. Messi has been under a lot of pressure after "his" Argentina yet again failed to perform at the WC. Click on our gallery section bellow to view some tweets and pics on the matter right here on Calciomercato.com.