Report: Milan and Genoa working on a Laxalt deal

As we previously said, Milan seemingly like Diego Laxalt a lot as he is more than just and idea. As Sky Sport recently said, Genoa still owe Milan some money as part of the Lapadula deal and Laxalt could be used to reduce this fee. Laxalt could play left-back but he has been used as a midfielder over the past few seasons.



As our very own Daniele Longo (of Calciomercato.com) recently said, there is optimism that a deal can be found between Milan and Genoa for Laxalt. Andrea Bertolacci could also be part of a potential deal between the involved sides. Click on our gallery zone to view some tweets and pics on the matter right here on Calciomercato.com.