Report: Milan are in talks with Chelsea for Bakayoko

The AC Milan revolution is ongoing as Leonardo and Paolo Maldini have had a few transfer meetings since yesterday as they want to keep improving the rossoneri team. After signing Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara from Juventus, Leonardo now wants to improve his midfield as one or maybe even two new players might join the club within the next 10 days.



BAKAYOKO AS THE VICE-KESSIE? - According to Sky Sport Italia, it seems like AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea concerning Bakayoko. The midfielder had a difficult season in London as the rossoneri would like to get him on a loan with an option to buy. Talks are ongoing as he could very well end up being an important piece for coach Rino Gattuso. With Kessie that was over used last season, Milan wanted to find a midfielder with similar physical traits as Bakayoko is inching closer to Milan. Sky Sport also added that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would be the dream signing for Milan but that it wasn't going to be easy...