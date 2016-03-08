Report: ​Milan strongly chasing Groeneveld, the latest

Milan have identified another young player that they would like to bring to the San Siro. Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, 21 of Club Brugges has been watched recently by Milan scouts and according to reports is now a definite target of the Milan hierarchy. According to these reports (via Calciomercato.com), they have already made an offer to the Belgian club for the winger. Groeneveld was born in Lagos, Nigeria, but moved to Holland at a young age, where he joined the PSV youth academy.



However, having failed to make any first team appearances for PSV he elected to join NEC, where he excelled for two seasons, attracting interest from many top European teams including Manchester City. In the summer, Groeneveld agreed to join Club Brugge and started very well for the Belgian side, with 5 goals and 4 assists in 15 matches, but picked up an ankle injury in October which he is still recovering from. Milan have been negotiating with Club Brugge for a while, but are yet to find an agreement on a fee for the player, who signed a four year contract when he joined in the summer. Groeneveld was originally suggested by the Rossoneri’s new chief scout Geoffrey Moncada, having impressed the Frenchman in the Champions League match between Club Brugge and Moncada’s previous employers Monaco. Groeneveld has already received his first call up to the Dutch national team, and rewarded them with his first international goal against Belgium in October.



It would seem that this transfer might be close to occuring, but there is still work for Milan to do before he pulls on the famous red and black shirt.

By @EddieSwain_