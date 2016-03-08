Report: Milan China fails to deliver expected results
10 June at 19:40As reported by Gazzetta today, AC Milan's operation in China, Milan China, hasn't lived up to the expectations set by the Rossoneri management.
The Rossoneri announced the project last year, appointing Marcus Kam as the CEO of Milan China. Here’s the statement released by the club back then:
“The club pushed forward with its global business development strategy, especially in China, where it aims to create local partnerships that will result in win-win situations. The launch of the Club’s Chinese branch will boost business and brand awareness in both China and other overseas markets.
“The Chinese branch is committed to building bridges between the AC Milan team and the Chinese community through team, product and cultural exchanges.”
However, as revealed by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the revenue that AC Milan accounted for in their voluntary agreement presented to UEFA, hasn’t been achieved. In fact, the Rossoneri have been forced to revise the estimated revenue, failing to reach their target.
Furthermore, Marcus Kam, who was appointed CEO, has mysteriously left his job at AC Milan, at least according to his LinkedIn profile. There it says that he only worked for the club for four months, starting in September.
