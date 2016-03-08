Report: Milan clubs, Juventus leading race to sing United’s Matic
17 September at 09:50AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are leading the race to sign Manchester United veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic, as per Daily Mail.
The Serbia international is in the final year of his contract with the Manchester-based club and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.
In the recent past, it seems that the 31-year-old has lost the backing of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær who has preferred young Scott McTominay ahead of the former Chelsea player.
Therefore, it is becoming increasingly clear that Matic will leave the club as a free agent in the summer of 2020 and therefore he has been attracting interest from a host of European club.
The leading clubs who are chasing the former Benfica midfielder are from Italy where both Milan-based clubs—Inter and AC—along with champions Juventus are keen on acquiring the services of the player.
Other than those three, there is substantial interest from Germany where Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are also keen on signing the player who has played a key role in helping Chelsea win numerous trophies in the past.
For more updates, please visit our homepage.
Go to comments