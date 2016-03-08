Report: Milan clubs to rival Roma for United's Smalling

04 November at 13:40
Milan-based club are ready to rival Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma for the permanent signing of defender Chris Smalling, as per Il Tempo cited by Sportsmole.co.uk.

The England international is on a season-long loan at the Rome-based club and is now becoming a permanent member of the playing XI after series of impressive performances in the recent past.

It is believed that Giallorossi’s hierarchy are pushing for the permanent arrival of the 29-year-old, however, as per the latest report, both Inter and AC Milan are also interested in signing the former Fulham centre-back and are monitoring the situation closely.

Comments

