Report: Milan consider making move for Real’s winger in January
07 November at 12:50Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are considering a move for Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid’s out-of-favour winger Brahim Diaz in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
It was reported earlier that the Los Blancos’ hierarchy are willing to let the 20-year-old leave the club in January on loan in order to find first-team football.
As per the latest report, Milan—who have been linked with Diaz in the past as well—are likely to make a move for the Spain U21 international in the upcoming transfer window.
