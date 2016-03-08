Report: Milan consider making move for Real’s winger in January

combo, maldini, boban,, milan, 2019/20
07 November at 12:50
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are considering a move for Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid’s out-of-favour winger Brahim Diaz in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.

It was reported earlier that the Los Blancos’ hierarchy are willing to let the 20-year-old leave the club in January on loan in order to find first-team football.

As per the latest report, Milan—who have been linked with Diaz in the past as well—are likely to make a move for the Spain U21 international in the upcoming transfer window.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.