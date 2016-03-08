Report: Milan consider signing regista to change Bennacer's position

According to reports from Sky Italia, they are considering to sign a player for the holding midfield role. However, this wouldn't be to replace Bennacer, but rather to change his position to mezz'ala. During the African cup of nations, that was the former Empoli man's position with Algeria.

With the January window just around the corner, the AC Milan directors are working day and night to identify possible solutions on the transfer market. After a poor start to the season, the Rossoneri are in need of reinforcements to compete for the European spots.