Report: Milan contact for PSG star amid Barcelona, Juventus and Arsenal interest
31 July at 18:45According to what has been reported by Mediaset, AC Milan do not just have their eye set on Juventus’ Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain; a deal which looks set to be completed very soon, but also Paris Saint-Germain’s wantaway French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
Rabiot, 23, has a contract expiring in the summer of 2019 and thus PSG could look to offload him for a fee, rather than lose him on a free next year. Juventus, Barcelona and Arsenal have been amongst the interested parties, and Barcelona were seemingly close to a deal before pulling out as the negotiations were dragging on too long.
Now, it appears as though Leonardo is seeking to revolutionise AC Milan even further by attempting to bring Rabiot to the San Siro, having already spoken to the player’s mother and agent about the possibility of a deal.
Milan will first look to finalise the deal for Higuain and Caldara, before then turning their possible attention towards Paris and Adrien Rabiot.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments