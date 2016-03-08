It is not a secret that the main goal of new Milan sporting director Leonardo is to find a top striker to add to his roster. Milan have had interest in Higuain for a while now but it seems like they also like Alvaro Morata and Radamel Falcao too.According to Sky Sport Italia, Leonardo had a phone call with Chelsea recently as he asked informations on Morata. Let's not forget that AC Milan already have the player's "yes" as they wanted to know Chelsea's asking price. It seems like the blues said that theyfor their young Spanish striker. This is a heavy number(perhaps even as part of the potential Bonucci-Juve deal).Other than the rossoneri, Chelsea also have strong interest in Higuain too. Sky Sport added that Falcao is also on Milan's radar but Morata and Higuain are ahead of him on Leonardo's wish-list...