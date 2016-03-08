The new Milan is taking shape as the rossoneri have been very active since the arrival of Elliott management alongside Leonardo and Paolo Maldini. Other than Reina, Strinic and Halilovic (who were acquired by the previous management), Milan have since signed Gonzalo Higuain, Mattia Caldara, Tiemoue Bakayoko and are also on the verge of getting Samu Castillejo. According to Tuttosport, it seems like Gattuso also decided to retain Raoul Bellanova and Mattia Gabbia within his side as they won't likely be loaned out. More to come...