Cristián Zapata’s stay at AC Milan could come to an end this summer as the club construct a team for next season and deal with financial complications. The 31-year-old joined the Nerazzurri in 2012. However, he has no plans to play in South America any time soon amid interest from Boca Juniors.According to Sky, Zapata has said 'no' to a request from Argentine club. The Colombian defender would prefer to stay in Europe.