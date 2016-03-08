Report: Milan eye Spurs' duo in January
10 October at 13:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing two players form English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, as per Calciomercato.it cited by TeamTalk.
As per the latest report, it is believed that after a poor start to their campaign, the North London-based club are willing to let go as many as five players in January including Christian Eriksen, Victor Wanyama, Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Serge Aurier.
The report further stated that out of all those players, Milan are believed to be interested in Dier and Aurier and are also willing to let go midfielder Franck Kessie the other way around.
