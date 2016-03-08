Report: Milan fan in critical condition after getting stabbed in Bologna
09 December at 10:10Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s fan is in a critical condition after getting stabbed following his team’s 3-2 win in Bologna on Sunday, as per Dall'Ara cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club secured a resounding triumph against their opposition in an intense match at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.
As per the report, the clash between fans of both clubs took place at the gate of the stadium following the match where the incident took place.
The report also stated that the wounded fan was immediately taken to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna where he remains in a serious condition.
It is believed that the culprit of the crime was arrested by the local police and the investigations are well underway.
