Report: Milan found an agreement for Groeneveld

Milan have identified another young player that they would like to bring to the San Siro (after Paqueta). Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, 21 years old of Club Brugges has been on the Milan scouts radar of late and according to the latest reports, it seems like the rossoneri have closed a deal for him.



GROENEVELD AFTER PAQUETA - According to Sky Sport journalist Maurizio Pistocchi, it seems like Milan closed a deal for Groeneveld. After getting Brazilian starlet Lucas Paqueta, it now seems like Leonardo is ready to close another deal for another young starlet. Groeneveld was originally suggested by the Rossoneri’s new chief scout Geoffrey Moncada, having impressed the Frenchman in the Champions League match between Club Brugge and Moncada’s previous employers Monaco. Groeneveld has already received his first call up to the Dutch national team and rewarded them with his first international goal against Belgium in October. More to come on the matter....



