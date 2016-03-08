Report: Milan have only received loan offers for Piatek, the numbers

Stefano Pioli's AC Milan took on Cagliari this past week-end in the Italian Serie A as this was a big game for both clubs. This was also Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first start for Milan since signing for the rossoneri a couple of weeks ago. Stefano Pioli had previously said that he wasn't sure if Zlatan could play for the entire 90 minutes but in the end, the big Swede played for the entire game. The rossoneri ended up winning by a 0-2 score line as Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao scored for Milan. Pioli will likely keep using the 4-4-2 lineup as Piatek and Suso's rossoneri futures are in doubt. The condition? Milan would be willing to sell Piatek and Suso but only in a permanent way (no loans).ONLY LOAN OFFERS FOR PIATEK - According to Sky Sport's Luca Marchetti (via Calciomercato.com), Milan want to receive 30-35 million euros for Piatek. At the moment, they have only received loan offers for him, which isn't something that Milan are currently willing to accept. Time will tell as Piatek is set to start for Milan tomorrow alongside Rafael Leao in the rossoneri's Coppa Italia clash against SPAL. More to come....