Report: Milan identify two goalkeepers to replace Donnarumma
16 November at 12:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have identified two potential candidates to replace star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Italy international has been linked with a move away from the club in the recent past as the Milan-based outfit are struggling to balance their books and will have to sell some of their star players.
As per the latest report, the Rossoneri have identified Alessandro Plizzari--who is currently on season-long loan with Serie B club Livorno and owned by Milan-- along with Juventus’ Mattia Perin as the two potential candidates who can replace the 20-year-old.
