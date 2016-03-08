Report: Milan identify Wenger as Giampaolo replacement
01 October at 16:35Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have identified English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s former manager Arsene Wenger as a potential candidate to replace under-fire manager Marco Giampaolo.
The 52-year-old is on the brink of an early exit after Rossoneri’s horrid start to their league campaign where they have suffered four defeats from first six league matches, which left them as low as 16th on the league table.
Therefore, as per the Sun who cited Gazzetta, Milan have already identified the 69-year-old as a perfect fit to replace Giampaolo.
Wenger, who is out of job ever since leaving Arsenal in the summer of 2018, might be tempted to join Milan where he can once again work with club’s
Executive Ivan Gazidis, with whom he has already worked for years in London.
Wenger is being termed as one of the best manager in club football for the work he has done with the Gunners from 1996 to 2018.
