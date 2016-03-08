Report: Milan interested in Arsenal's midfielder
14 November at 12:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s midfielder Granit Xhaka, as per Sunderlandecho.com.
The Swiss international has been going through a rough patch with the Gunners where he was stripped off from the captaincy after showing anger following fans reaction to his substitution.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Xhaka is looking to leave the North London-based club in January where Milan are ready to take advantage and are eager to bring the 27-year-old to the San Siro.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments