Report: Milan interested in Lille’s full-back
07 November at 11:05Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing French Ligue 1 outfit Lille’s full-back Zeki Çelik, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The report stated that the scouts of the Milan-based club were in the stands to observe Çelik’s performance in the UEFA Champions League tie against Valencia on Tuesday.
It is believed that Lille’s valuation of the 22-year-old—who has been at the club since 2018 when he moved from Turkish outfit İstanbulspor—is around €20 million.
