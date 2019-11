Report: Milan interested in Lille’s full-back

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing French Ligue 1 outfit Lille’s full-back Zeki Çelik, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com The report stated that the scouts of the Milan-based club were in the stands to observe Çelik’s performance in the UEFA Champions League tie against Valencia on Tuesday.It is believed that Lille’s valuation of the 22-year-old—who has been at the club since 2018 when he moved from Turkish outfit İstanbulspor—is around €20 million.