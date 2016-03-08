Report: Milan interested in signing young Roma midfielder
05 August at 14:15Milan have made in important signings recently but they may be pushing to sign ond more player, a midfielder, to add to Reina, Strinic, Halilovic, Caldara and Higuain.
Rabiot and Kovacic - "We thought about Vidal, but at the moment we can not afford him because of problems with the Financial Fair Play". Gattuso has drawn the line for the possible new purchase in midfield. Milan will need a formula similar to the one found with Higuain or a lower loan with right of redemption. Contact has been made with the mother and agent of Adrien Rabiot, as well as those with the entourage of Mateo Kovacic, who not at the center of the projects of Real Madrid.
However, there is another name that is active in the Milan camp, that of Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini. The 22-year-old is valued by the Giallorossi between 35 and 40 million. According to Tuttosport, if Milan are to make a serious offer then the two parties would discuss the possibility. Between Leonardo and Monchi there are many ideas at play, including that of Roma to try to bring Suso to the capital.
