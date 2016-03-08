Report: Milan looking for suitors to buy veteran midfielder

It has been an interesting year in the career of Milan’s Riccardo Montolivo, to say the least. He found himself stripped of the captaincy with the arrival of Leonardo Bonucci, and now Bonucci seems set to exit after expressing his desire to return to Juventus.



Now it appears the 33-year-old maybe himself be headed out the door as space in Milan’s midfielder is now harder to come by. According to Corriere dello Sport, Milan is working to try to find a team that will purchase Montolivo. The central midfielder is no longer at the center of the technical project and Locatelli's staying power will further reduce space in the middle of the park.



Montolivo has been at Milan since 2012 when he joined from Fiorentina on a free transfer after his contract expired. Last year he appeared only 18 times from the Rossoneri in league play.

