Report: Milan not interested in signing Juve’s Mandzukic
12 November at 18:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are not interested in signing Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic, as per Corriere della Sera cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club ever since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri.
Rumours regarding Mandzukic’s career in Turin intensified when he was dropped from the Old Lady’s UEFA Champions League squad this season.
In the recent past, the former Atletico Madrid striker has been linked with the likes of English Premier League outfit Manchester United and Serie A outfit Milan.
However, as per the latest report, Milan—who are looking at different players to bolster their attacking department—are not interested in signing the former Bayern Munich striker as the Rossoneri’s hierarchy are not willing to meet his salary of €6.2 million per season.
Mandzukic has been at Juve since the summer of 2015 and has scored 30 goals for the Bianconeri in 117 league appearances.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments