The youngster has had a row of good performances as of late, thus attracting the interest of several big clubs. It has previously been thought that Juventus are in pole position for the Italian, given their great relationship with the Fiorentina management.

However, as claimed by Gazzetta, Milan have overtaken the Bianonceri, as well as Inter, in the race for Chiesa. The report states that Milan have checked all the boxes in terms of offering Chiesa the right growth.

With that said, though, it's likely that Chiesa will remain at Fiorentina even for the 2019/20, as his dad Enrico wants to ensure that he gets enough playing time. In addition to this, a new contract could be signed with a salary of €2.5m per year.