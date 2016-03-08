Report: Milan risk losing Ibrahimovic to Premier League club

19 December at 12:55
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are in a serious risk of missing out on the signing of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 38-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Milan-based club in the upcoming transfer window as he is set to become a free-agent in January.

However, with Carlo Ancelotti nearly certain to become manager of Everton, the Milan-based club are looking likely to miss out on the signing of their number-one target for the mid-season transfer window.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.