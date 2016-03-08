Report: Milan risk losing Ibrahimovic to Premier League club
19 December at 12:55Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are in a serious risk of missing out on the signing of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Milan-based club in the upcoming transfer window as he is set to become a free-agent in January.
However, with Carlo Ancelotti nearly certain to become manager of Everton, the Milan-based club are looking likely to miss out on the signing of their number-one target for the mid-season transfer window.
