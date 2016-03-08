Report: Milan’s Piatek can join Genoa in January
09 November at 13:10Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s striker Krzysztof Piatek can leave the club in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 24-year-old—who joined the Rossoneri for €35 million in January earlier this year from Genoa—is having a poor season in front of the goal for the Milan-based club as he has only managed to score three goals in 11 league matches.
As per the latest report, the Poland international is unsettled at the San Siro and can rejoin Genoa in the January transfer window.
