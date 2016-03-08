Report: Milan’s Rodriguez set for farewell match against Atalanta
20 December at 12:55Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s veteran full-back Ricardo Rodriguez is set to play his farewell match for the club against Atalanta on Sunday, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Switzerland international has been linked with a move away from the club in the upcoming mid-season transfer window after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of Theo Hernandez from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer for a reported transfer fee of €20 million.
As per the latest report, with Hernandez being suspended for the match, Rodriguez will take the field for the one last time wearing the Rossoneri’s jersey in their next league fixture against Atalanta on Sunday.
