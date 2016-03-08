Report: Milan, Sampdoria interested in signing Everton’s Kean
14 November at 12:35Two Italian Serie A clubs AC Milan and Sampdoria are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Everton’s striker Moise Kean in the January transfer window, as per Football-Italia.
The 19-year-old is having a hard time settling in England following his €27.5 million move from Serie A giants Juventus in the summer.
Therefore, as per the latest report, both Milan and Sampdoria are ready to take advantage of the situation and are hoping to sign the Italy international on loan in the January transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments