Report: Milan set to lose out on Barca’s starlet
20 December at 12:05Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are set to miss out on the signing of Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s young midfielder Carles Alena.
The 21-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has been followed keenly by the Milan-based club in the recent past.
As per the latest development, Alena is now more tilted towards joining one out of Getafe or Real Betis on a loan deal in the mid-season transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments