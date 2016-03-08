Report: Milan set to lose out on Barca’s starlet

20 December at 12:05
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are set to miss out on the signing of Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s young midfielder Carles Alena.

The 21-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has been followed keenly by the Milan-based club in the recent past.

As per the latest development, Alena is now more tilted towards joining one out of Getafe or Real Betis on a loan deal in the mid-season transfer window.

