Report: Milan set to lose out on Barca’s starlet

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are set to miss out on the signing of Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s young midfielder Carles Alena.The 21-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has been followed keenly by the Milan-based club in the recent past. As per the latest development , Alena is now more tilted towards joining one out of Getafe or Real Betis on a loan deal in the mid-season transfer window.