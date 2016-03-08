Report: Milan still have their eyes on Paredes

AC Milan played against Atalanta earlier on at the San Siro as Rino Gattuso's team drew Atalanta 2-2. Gonzalo Higuain and Giacomo Bonaventura got the goals for the rossoneri but Rigoni tied the game up late on to give Atalanta a point. It was certainly a disappointing result for Milan as Gattuso said that "we can certainly give much more. We played a good first half but then fell asleep late on in the game. We are young but we are going to have to do much more in the near future that's for sure...".



MILAN HAVE THEIR EYES ON PAREDES - According to the latest Italian reports that have also been confirmed by Calciomercato.com sources, Milan have their eyes on Zenit midfielder Leandro Paredes. He will likely cost 30-35 million euros as the rossoneri still have their eyes on him. Time will tell as January is coming quickly...



