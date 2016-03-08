Report: Milan still interested in Juve’s Demiral
08 November at 13:20Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are still interested in signing league rivals Juventus’ defender Merih Demiral, as per Goal.com cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club on loan in the mid-season transfer after not getting enough playing time with the current Serie A leaders.
As per the latest report, Milan—who have been linked with Demiral in the past as well—are still keen on acquiring the services of the Turkey international in the coming months.
