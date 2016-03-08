Report: Milan target Barca’s Dembelè
12 December at 12:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s winger Ousmane Dembélé, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been having a hard time ever since moving to the Catalan-based club in the summer of 2017 from German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.
As per the latest report, the Milan-based club are monitoring the situation closely and are looking to make a move for the player in the upcoming transfer windows.
