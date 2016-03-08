Report: Milan target Ibrahimovic rejects offers from China
28 November at 10:50Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejected offers from Chinese Super League (CSL) clubs, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent in January after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31.
The former Sweden international has been linked with three clubs from the Italian Serie A—AC Milan, Napoli and Bologna—in the recent past.
As per the latest report, the former Manchester United striker has also received offers from Chinese clubs for a possible move in the near future which he rejected.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments