Report: Milan target Ibrahimovic rejects offers from China

Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejected offers from Chinese Super League (CSL) clubs, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent in January after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31.The former Sweden international has been linked with three clubs from the Italian Serie A—AC Milan, Napoli and Bologna—in the recent past.As per the latest report, the former Manchester United striker has also received offers from Chinese clubs for a possible move in the near future which he rejected.