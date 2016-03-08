Report: Milan target set to leave Real in summer of 2020
26 October at 16:35Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s veteran midfielder Luka Modric is set to leave the club in the summer of 2020, as per Mundo Deportivo.
The Croatia international is in the final year of his contract and as per the latest report, it is looking highly unlikely that he will extend his stay with the Los Blancos.
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan were interested in Modric in the summer of 2018-19 and it will be interesting to see if they will make a move for him this time around as well.
