Report: Milan to compete with Spurs for Barca midfielder
04 November at 12:35Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan are interested in signing Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s midfielder Carles Aleñá, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 21-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Spanish football and has attracted interest from English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Milan are also keen on signing Alena who is likely to leave the Catalan-based club in the January transfer window on loan.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments