Report: Milan unhappy with Ibrahimovic’s delay in deciding future club
16 December at 10:50Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s hierarachy are unhappy with the veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic over the delay of making a decision regarding his next club, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old has been linked with a move to the Milan-based club as soon as his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31st.
As per the latest report, Milan’s hierarchy are not happy with Ibrahimovic for taking so much time to decide his future club and have already sent him a massage that they expect the former Sweden international to join the club’s training facilities to get used to the conditions and regain full fitness ahead of the important period starting from January.
The report further stated that Milan’s hierarchy are ready to look for other options if the former Manchester United striker does not show his complete willingness to join the club in the coming days.
