Report: Milan unlikely to sign Barca’s Rakitic in January
16 November at 15:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are unlikely to sign Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the January transfer window, as per Corriere della Sera cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club in the mid-season transfer window after losing his spot in the starting XI following the arrival of young Frankie De Jong from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €75 million in the summer.
As per the latest report, Rakitic’s representative have offered their client to the Milan-based who are more than interested in acquiring the player’s services.
However, the report further stated that the 31-year-old’s annual salary of €8 million is a real stumbling block for Milan’s hierarchy as the club is going through financial crisis.
Rakitic has been at Barca since the summer of 2014 when he moved from league rivals Sevilla for a reported transfer fee of €18 million.
