Report: Milan waiting for Ibrahimovic’s response to €6 million contract offer
26 November at 13:30Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are waiting to hear from veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in regards to the offer for the 18-month contract, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old is set to become a free agent in January after his contract with Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31 next month.
There have been rumours of interest from number of clubs in the Serie A from the likes of Milan, Napoli and Bologna in acquiring the services of the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker.
It was reports earlier that the Milan-based club’s hierarchy have offered Ibrahimovic a contract of €6 million for the 18-month period.
As per the latest report, Milan’s top management are still optimistic of signing the former Manchester United striker in the near future and are now eagerly waiting for his response.
