Report: Milan working on loaning out a few youngsters

AC Milan started off this past season with a 3-2 loss away to Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli. The rossoneri had a 0-2 lead but ended up losing the game. According to our Daniele Longo, it seems like Leonardo and Maldini are currently working on loaning out a few youngsters. Gabbia, El Hilali, Sanchez and Sinani are the names that are being worked on. As for Tiago Dias, he has a few offers from foreign clubs. More to come on the matter right here on Calciomercato.com.