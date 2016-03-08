Report: Milinkovic-Savic to renew Lazio contract by December
23 September at 19:05Italian Serie A outfit Lazio’s highly-rated midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will renew his contract with the club by December, as per Il Messaggero.
The Serbia international was linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window and it was reported that he was very close to joining English Premier League outfit Manchester United.
However, the 24-year-old ended up staying at the club and as per the new development, Lazio’s hierarchy are positive of extending the deal for the midfielder till 2024.
The contract extension will also see Milinkovic-Savic’s salary rise up to €3 million per season.
