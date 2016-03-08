As reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, during today's hearing with UEFA, Milan will not present the subject regarding a potential new investor, even though several negotiations are underway.

The Rossoneri haven't had time to produce any agreement in written form regarding the future participation of this investor and, therefore, won't bring it up during the hearing.

According to the latest reports out of Italy, despite recent developments on the matter, Yonghong Li will not make use of the minority shareholder (that could join the club) during the UEFA hearing.