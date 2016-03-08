Report: Modric's agent will make one last attempt tomorrow

Real Madrid lost the European Supercup a few moments ago (against Atletico Madrid) as Luka Modric came on in the second half. His future is still a big talking point as Inter Milan are still hoping to acquire him in the coming days. According to Sky Sport, his agent will make one final attempt towards Real Madrid as he will try to convince them to let him leave for Milano.



This won't be easy as Florentino Perez doesn't seem to want to budge one inch on the matter. After losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Perez doesn't want to lose Modric as he wouldn't even have much time to find a replacement. His agent did say that Modric "will play in Italy sooner or later" but the feeling is that they won't force a move out at this point. Time will tell as the transfer window is set to close on Friday in Italy. More to come on the matter...



