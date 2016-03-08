Report: Monaco also interested in Milan target Garcia
07 October at 13:13French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco are interested in Rudi Garcia for the managerial post at the club, as per Corriere della Sera.
The 55-year-old is reportedly Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s number one target to replace under-fire manager Marco Giampaolo.
But as per the latest development, Monaco, who are currently placed on the 16th position on the league table, are also interested in hiring the former Marseille coach to replace Leonardo Jardim in the near future.
