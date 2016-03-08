Report: Monaco closing in on signing of young defender
16 December at 11:25French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco are closing in on the signing of Serbian club FK Partizan’s young centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic, as per L'Equipe cited by Calciomercato.com.
Les Rouges et Blancs are currently in the market to sign a player who can bolster their defensive unit for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest development, the club’s hierarchy have identified the 18-year-old as a perfect fit for the role and have already agreed a fee of €10 million with Partizan for the permanent signing of the player.
Pavlovic is highly-rated in the football community and has already represented his current club in 29 league matches.
