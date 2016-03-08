Report: Monaco join chase for Bayern Munich target
06 June at 10:10Reports from Sky Sports suggest that Monaco have joined the race to sign Ricardo Rodriguez.
The Swiss full-back joined AC Milan from Wolfsburg last summer for a fee in the 15 million euros and has done well for the club since then. He appeared 43 times in the Serie A this season, scoring thrice and assisting twice.
Reports from Sky Sports say that Monaco are now also after Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund after the French side sold Benjamin Mendy to Manchester City last summer.
The French side feel that the Swissman could be the perfect man to replace a man who hasn't been replaced since the exit of Benjamin Mendy in the summer of 2017.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
