Report: Monchi could leave Roma; Mirabelli to replace him?

10 February at 13:15
Less than a year after saying goodbye to AC Milan, Massimiliano Mirabelli could soon make a return to the Serie A. As reported by Il Messaggero, Roma are thinking about replacing Monchi at the end of the season. 
 
As for Mirabelli, he is currently still contractually linked to Milan, failing to reach an agreement for the termination. The sporting director has continued to travel in Europe to stay updated on new players, whilst waiting for a new job opportunity to pop up. 
 

